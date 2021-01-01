Oak Origami Desk by Ethnicraft - Color: Brown (10145056)

The Oak Origami Desk by Ethnicraft combines mid-century modern aesthetic sensibilities with a contemporary utility to create a piece that is simultaneously both and neither. Five drawers and an open cubby provide ample storage for the Oak Origami desks modest surface. The namesake feature of this piece is the structure of its solid oak frame, which balances the desktop in such a way that it seems to be folded out from upon itself, giving the Oak Origami Desk just a hint of whimsical flair. Ethnicraft has been building contemporary classics for the last twenty years. Sustainably sourced solid oak lay the metaphorical foundation of pieces that are as enduring aesthetically as they are structural. In-house designer Alain Van Havres guiding artistic instinct of imbuing a bit of emotion and a bit of the now into a more minimal, universal piece is one that all the designers at Ethnicraft employ for great and varied effect. Natural warmth permeates everything Ethnicraft makes, and their unique blend of style and material makes their furniture a well-suited match for a wide range of furnishing styles. Color: Brown.