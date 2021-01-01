Oak Nordic Coffee Table 1 Drawer by Ethnicraft (10151455)

The Oak Nordic Coffee Table is the heart of designer Alain Van Havres stylistic oeuvre. The true base is separated by substantial emptiness before hitting the bottom of a pull-less drawer that is slightly embedded against the extended edges of the top and sides. The space that the Oak Nordic Coffee Table seems to create is greater than its own volume. Ethnicraft has been building contemporary classics for the last twenty years. Sustainably sourced solid oak lay the metaphorical foundation of pieces that are as enduring aesthetically as they are structural. In-house designer Alain Van Havres guiding artistic instinct of imbuing a bit of emotion and a bit of the now into a more minimal, universal piece is one that all the designers at Ethnicraft employ for great and varied effect. Natural warmth permeates everything Ethnicraft makes, and their unique blend of style and material makes their furniture a well-suited match for a wide range of furnishing styles. Shape: Rectangular.