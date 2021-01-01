From oak harbor wa mallard duck lover native american
Oak Harbor WA Mallard Duck Lover Native American Oak Harbor WA Mallard Duck Bird Lover Native American Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Duck lover gift, Northwest Coast Design Native American Indian Tribe style art, Haida tribal inspired mallard design for birder, great gift for birding enthusiast. Oak Harbor, Washington, WA "beautiful" female mallard duck lover design. Great gift for proud resident, bird watcher, duck hunter, etc. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only