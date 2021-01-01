Flash Furniture Oak Cross Back Accent Chair Set of 2 (2XUXOAK)

The cross back chair is constructed of ash wood and holds up to 400 lbs. Chairs stack up to 8 high and are perfect in the hospitality industry..Designed for Commercial and Residential Use.Overall chair dimensions: 35"H x 23.25"D x 20.25"W.Stacks up to 4 Chairs High.Stackable Bistro Style Chair.Ash Wood Seat and Frame.Protective Plastic Floor Glides.Oak Finish.400 lb. Weight Capacity.Ships Fully Assembled.The Cross Back Chair creates a charming and inviting ambiance with its curved lines and smooth finish.The designer cross back adds a modern, yet classic appeal to your dining room. Constructed of ash wood and a beautiful finish, this chair is very lightweight, yet extremely strong and wobble-free. These beautiful chairs ship fully assembled, can hold up to 400 pounds and can be stacked 4 high for storage. Designed for commercial and residential use, this durable and attractive bistro style chair is a great choice for your restaurant or dining room at home.