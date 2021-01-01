Hampton Bay Oak Cliff Brown 4-Piece Steel Outdoor Patio Conversation Seating Set with CushionGuard Toffee Tan Cushions

Boasting stamped metal detailing, this 4-piece Metal Patio Conversation Set from the Hampton Bay Oak Cliff Collection will complement any patio, sunroom or garden area. The set includes two lounge chairs, one loveseat and one table. These can be arranged to best fit your patio space. The powder finished steel frame is attractive, durable and meant to provide years of use. This set is part of Home Depot's Choose Your Own Color program to create a cohesive, polished look; choose your own slipcover color for the cushions to reflect your style and inspire your home. Assembly required with tools and hardware included.