You’ll love having this White Oak 2-Drawer End Table in your home! This end table has room for your magazines and books, as well a shelf for displaying your favorite items. End table measures 26L x 15.75W x 25.25H in. Crafted of wood composite, high-quality laminate, and painted steel hardware White oak finish Features two (2) drawers and one (1) shelf Accented with black metal hardware Full assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.