SteamSpa OA900 Oasis 9 kW Steam Generator Package Matte Black Steam Showers Steam Shower Kits

SteamSpa OA900 Oasis 9 kW Steam Generator Package Package Includes:9 kW QuickStart Steam GeneratorControl PanelSteamhead with Integrated Aromatherapy ReservoirPressure Relief ValveProduct Features:Covered under SteamSpa's limited lifetime warranty (2 year limited warranty for parts and labor)QuickStart technology provides hot steam within one minuteDual tank technology provides continuous steam generation and quiet operationDesigned for 300 cubic foot steam roomWhisper-quiet steamhead operationDigital display with soft touch keypad60 minute preset time cycleProgrammable temperature controlTemperature built inControl buttons for use with Chromatherapy or shower lightingSteamhead includes integrated aromatherapy reservoirVariations:OA900: This modelOAT900: This model with Touch Pad control panelOA1050: 10.5 kW version of this modelOA1200: 12 kW version of this modelOA450: 4.5 kW version of this modelOA600: 6 kW version of this modelOA750: 7.5 kW version of this modelIN900: Indulgence package - includes generator, control panel, steamhead, and white LED lightRY900: Royal package - includes generator, control panel, steamhead, Chromatherapy LED light, and filter Matte Black