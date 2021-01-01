From unique-bargains
O-Type Collet Chuck Wrench Spanner for ER40 Lathe Clamping Nut with Red Non-slip Handle 2pcs
【Feature】Fit for ER40UM nut, 290mm (11.42') total length. 【Carbon Steel】Forged with carbon steel is good toughness and wear resistant. High-frequency hardened and Black oxidized treatment with high hardness and corrosion-resistant. 【Non-Slip Handle】Red rubber covered handle offers comfortable hand feeling, ergonomically design and ensures optimal force-transmission. 【Usage】Used to fasten or remove collect clamping nuts on machine tools and machinery. 【Easy to Identify】The handle on the wrench has a designation number for easy identification and selection.