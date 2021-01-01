Precious Moments O Come Let Us Adore Him White 6-inch Flameless Pillar Candle 171502

Beautiful and safe, this flameless candle shares a meaningful message in golden script while adding a soft glow to holiday décor Brighten someone’s holiday with an elegant gift that they will be eager to display year after year. Since these drip-free candles can be moved while they glow, attractive placement is especially easy This lovely Christmas gift adds warm ambiance to offices, homes, dorm rooms and more. Just perfect for busy people with pets or children who simply love the elegant look of worry-free candlelight Crafted with real wax and durable plastic materials for an authentic look and feel. Carefully hand painted. Requires AAA batteries, not included Approximately 6 inches high