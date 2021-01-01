Seagate Nytro 3131 XS15360TE70014 Serial Attached SCSI Internal Solid State Drive

Advertisement
The Seagate Nytro SAS SSD delivers high performance and superior security features for demanding enterprise applications and improved TCO..Memory capacity: 15.36TB.SSD provides 2100MBps read speed and 1000MBps write speed.Features error correction code (ECC) memory.Dimensions: 0.6"H x 2.76"W x 3.95"D; form factor: 2.5".Keep personal files and confidential data restricted from hackers and thieves.5-year manufacturer limited warranty.Internal solid state drive features Serial Attached SCSI interface