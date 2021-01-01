Nylon and Pu Leather Belt Clip Loop Holster Cellphone Case for Motorola Moto G7 G7 Plus Moto G6 Play G6 Plus E5 Plus E4 Plus Z4 Play Z3 Play Google.

Approximate interior dimensions: 6.4'(H) * 3.3'(L) * 0.5'(W) / 163mmx84mmx13mm. Note: The total length of mobile phone with a protective cover on should not exceed 162.6mm Premium Nylon Canvas and Pu Leather Pouch Case Holster with Belt Clip and Loop. Belt loop to hold the carrying pouch in way, Hook it up on any of your backpack or bags Provides excellent protection from the elements and protects your phone from dirt and scratches. Strong velcro closure flap protects your phone from slipping out Look and feel for business but durable for hard work environment. Perfect for any occasion or events, such as formal business occasion, outdoor activities, workplace or at home 5.Universally fits for most 5.7 - 6.5 inch smartphone, sunch as Motorola Moto G7 Power, G6 Plus, E5 Plus, Z4, Google Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3 XL/2 X /XL, OnePlus 7/ 6T, BLU Vivo XL4/ XL3 Plus, G9, Sony Xperia XZ3, iPhone 11 Pro Max, XS Max, 8 Plus, 7 +, 6 Plus, LG Stylo 4/ 3, LG V40 ThinQ, Sam