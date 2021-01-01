Nostalgic Warehouse NYKNYK_1CYL_238_NA New York Solid Brass Single Cylinder Deadbolt with 2-3/8" Backset Unlacquered Brass Deadbolt Keyed Entry Single

Nostalgic Warehouse NYKNYK_1CYL_238_NA New York Solid Brass Single Cylinder Deadbolt with 2-3/8" Backset Single Cylinder Function: A single cylinder deadbolt is keyed on the exterior with an associated thumb turn on the inside that can quickly and easily lock or unlock the latch mechanism. Single cylinder locks are most commonly used to secure entrances to a residence or place of business.FeaturesHigh quality, durable solid brass constructionSuitable for right or left handed applicationsManufactured in AmericaCovered under a 5 year finish and 5 year mechanical warrantySpecificationsBackset: 2-3/8"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/4" to 2-1/4"Handing: ReversibleHeight: 3-1/2"Width: 2-1/2"Material: BrassProjection: 1-5/8"Cylinder: 5 Pin Schlage C Single Cylinder Unlacquered Brass