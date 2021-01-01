Nostalgic Warehouse NYKFLR_ESET_238_SG_RH New York Right Handed Sectional Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Handleset with S Grip and Fleur Lever for 2-3/8" Backset Doors Single Cylinder Keyed Entry: Single cylinder handlesets are keyed on the exterior with an associated thumbturn on the inside that unlocks the door. The exterior handle has a thumb plate and the interior handle features a lever or knob. Single cylinder locks are most commonly used to secure entrances to a residence or place of business.Features:Crafted from solid forged brass for lasting durabilityEasily installed with all necessary mounting hardware includedCovered by a 5 year limited warrantyProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: This product begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies—producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands—solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosion.Specifications:Backset: 2-3/8"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" - 1-3/4"Handing: RightLatch Faceplate: Square CornerMaterial: Solid BrassGrip Center to Center: 8"Overall Height: 17"Handle Height: 8-1/2"Handle Projection: 2-1/4"Interior Lever Length: 4-3/8" Single Cylinder Satin Nickel