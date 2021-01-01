Trademark Fine Art 'NYC Watercolor Collection - New York Architecture' Canvas Art by Philippe Hugonnard

Artist: Philippe HugonnardSubject: ArchitectureStyle: Bold & Eclectic ModernProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features downtown city streetscape with taxis and color burst. Prominent Colors: White, Tan, Purple, Wine Philippe Hugonnard is a French photographer based in Paris. Born in 1972, his interest in new technologies led him to take up digital photography at a very early age, and eventually receive a diploma in applied arts. He explores the many ways in which this medium makes it possible to create original works of art. He loves traveling the world, and seeks to capture the dizzying beauty of wide open spaces, the tumult of megalopolises, and signs of human absence and presence. In his desire to discover new things and share these discoveries with others, he presents a changing world: our world. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.