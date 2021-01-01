Trademark Fine Art 'NYC Watercolor Collection - Broadway Shows III' Brushed Aluminum Wall Art Art by Philippe Hugonnard

Artist: Philippe HugonnardSubject: Still LifeStyle: Bold & Eclectic ModernProduct Type: Floating Brushed Aluminum Art Piece, Ready to Hang This ready to hang, floating brushed aluminum art piece features a collage of Broadway signs with a colorful paint burst. Prominent Colors: White, Black, Yellow, Tan, Red, Pink Philippe Hugonnard is a French photographer based in Paris. Born in 1972, his interest in new technologies led him to take up digital photography at a very early age, and eventually receive a diploma in applied arts. He explores the many ways in which this medium makes it possible to create original works of art. He loves traveling the world, and seeks to capture the dizzying beauty of wide open spaces, the tumult of megalopolises, and signs of human absence and presence. In his desire to discover new things and share these discoveries with others, he presents a changing world: our world. This 16x22 Brushed Aluminum Artwork is ready to hang. The image is printed atop a one-eighth inch thick brushed aluminum composite panel for added texture and luminosity. This technique allows the brushed aluminum texture to show through, providing a brilliant effect and satin finish that is unprecedented. The artwork's framing material attached to the back cleanly raises the piece off the wall to give it a floating effect. This art provides a beautiful, modern, sleek design without the bulkiness of a frame and is a must for any space.