From jacuzzi
Jacuzzi NW5582 Floor Mounted Tub Filler with Metal Lever Handle Built-In Diverter Single Function Hand Shower and Square Escutcheon Brushed Nickel
Advertisement
Jacuzzi NW5582 Floor Mounted Tub Filler with Metal Lever Handle, Built-In Diverter, Single Function Hand Shower and Square Escutcheon Jacuzzi® NW5582 Key Features:Single function handshower with 59" hose Brass valve bodies Jacuzzi® NW5582 Features: Tub filler body constructed of metal - handles constructed of zinc Floor mounted / freestanding tub filler - Mounts securely to floor and extends up to tub fixture Includes hand shower - handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bath Single function personal hand shower 59" Nylon braided shower hose Integrated hand shower mounting Single lever handle Ceramic disc cartridge Covered under Jacuzzi's lifetime limited warranty Please note that this product is not suitable for installation on concrete floors Jacuzzi® NW5582 Specifications: Height: 40-3/4" (floor to top of faucet) Spout Height: 38" (floor to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 8-5/8" (faucet to spout outlet) Single Handle Brushed Nickel