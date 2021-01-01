From visual comfort
Visual Comfort NW2030 Milan 18" Wide Wall Sconce Venetian Silver Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Visual Comfort NW2030 Milan 18" Wide Wall Sconce FeaturesHand applied living finishDesigned by Niermann WeeksMade with crystal elementsCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 28"Width: 18"Extension: 9"Backplate Diameter: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60WVoltage: 120 volts Venetian Silver