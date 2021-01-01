From sony
Sony NW-E394 8GB Walkman Audio Player (Black) bundle
DISPLAY: 1.77' (128x160) colorful TFT/QVGA display COMPATIBILITY: Drag and drop from iTunes (PC) or Windows Media Player / USB connection FEATURES: 8 GB of internal memory / ClearAudio+ / Dynamic Normalizer / Alarm and timer function MULTIFUNCTIONAL: Digital music and photo player with FM tuner that has 35 hours of music playback BUNDLE INCLUDE: Sony NW-E394 8GB Walkman Audio Player (Black) with Sony MDR-EX15AP Fashion Color EX Series In-Ear Earbud Headphones with Mic (Purple)