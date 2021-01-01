From zanzara
NVMe USB 31 Enclosure PCIe M2 SSD External Case NVi9 Aluminum Cooling Adapter 2280 2242 PCIe M2 Memory Card Reader NVMe Hard Drive Converter Caddy.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. [NVMe Enclosure] - NV-i9 external adapter features the latest chipset of USB3.1 to PCIe Gen3 x 2 lane bridge controller. Achieving 1,000MB/s USB data transition from NVM Express PCI-e SSD to desk PC, notebook or Mac. R/W speed up to 850-1020MB/s with most NVMe hard drive. Compatible with Windows, MacOS and Thunderbolt 3 of Apple MacBook Pro and Intel NUC. Packed with two 10Gbps cables: USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A and Type-C [Solid Aluminum] - Premium aluminum casing with CNC technique and thermal silicon pad design. The whole body act as a heatsink to take away the heat from memory module - No cooling fan or extra cooler needed for your expensive NVMe hard drive; Blue LED indicator showing data status on Solid State Drive; Easy installation, Hot-swappable, Plug & Play, No extra drive required [ATTENTION] - The adapter fits NVMe M.2 SSD (PCIe M and B+M key). It is NOT compatible with SATA NGFF, PCIe AHCI,