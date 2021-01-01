Samsung NV51K7770S 30 Inch Wide 5.1 Cu. Ft. Electric Single Oven with WiFi Connectivity and Flex Duo Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Wall Ovens

Samsung NV51K7770S 30 Inch Wide 5.1 Cu. Ft. Electric Single Oven with WiFi Connectivity and Flex Duo Features: A large 5.1 cu ft wall oven gives you ample room to cook larger items without worrying about spaceDistinctive blue LED back lit turn knobs illuminate when the cooktop is in use, also a convenient feature to ensure the cooktop is turned offAnalog and digital controls give you the best of both worlds with this product. Use the turn knobs to make your selection and have your bright LCD display show you the informationPowerful oven options give you access to broiling, baking, convection conversion and steam cooking Steam cook delivers moisture at precise times for a crisp outside and a juicy, tender inside with perfect results every timeConvenient self clean options make the after dinner cleaning easier, just set your cleaning option and walk awayThis products dual convection gives you faster cooking times by using two fans to circulate warm air, distributing heat evenlyLED oven spotlights with the large viewing window give you easy, unobstructed viewing your meal progress without opening the door3 heavy duty racks including one gliding rack for easy loading and unloading of heavier items make this product easier to use than mostTake the guess work out of cooking with the gourmet auto cook function. Scroll through the auto cook features, select your preference and set a timer. Soft close oven door ensures longevity of this product putting less stress on the door and the hingesChild safety lock feature keeps the oven from being opened while in use to avoid accidentsProduct Technologies: FlexDuo™: A convenient removable divider converts the single oven into a smaller double oven to give you the unique ability to cook two meals at once at two different temperatures saving time and energy WiFi Connectivity: This product technology from Samsung gives you the ability to remotely control your product from anywhere in your home using the Samsung Smart Home application for your smart phoneSpecifications: Broil Element: YesConvection: YesCutout Depth: 23-1/2"Cutout Height: 27-1/4"Cutout Width: 28-1/2" to 28-5/8"Depth: 25-11/16"Height: 28-5/8"Width: 29-7/8"Oven Capacity: 5.1 Cu. Ft.Product Weight: 149.9 lbsSabbath Mode: Yes Single Wall Ovens Stainless Steel