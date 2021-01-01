Kingston Brass NuWave Wall Mount Pot Filler in Brushed Nickel

Crafted from streamline design and fluidity in detail, this faucet allows homeowners to relish in effervescence. As an excellent tool to quickly, easily and stylishly fill pots, eliminate strain on your joints. Pot-fillers are useful gadgets placed directly above the stove, providing easily accessible water. The foldable swing arms of this pot filler allow for extendable reach of up to 21-1/2 in. of length and provide long-lasting function due to their sturdy brass construction. Additionally, the dual handles prevent unwanted water spillage while enhancing the traditional theme. Color: Brushed Nickel.