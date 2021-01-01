From satco
NUVO 65/215 Head Security LED Security Light Dual Head Black Finish, 3000K, Motion Sensor
Advertisement
Ideal for walkway, patio, and entrance lighting Wall mount—recessed junction box required ENERGY STAR certified Motion sensor features: 10 second-10 minute time setting, 180 degree detection angle, 10-60 ft detection range, dusk to dawn feature, manual override Impact resistant lenses and 2KV Surge protection, with operating temperature -30°C to 50°C; suitable for wet locations, Manufacturer: NUVO