Nutro Kitchen Classics Adult Dog Food - Natural, Savory Lamb, Carrot and Pea, Size: 12.5 oz | PetSmart

Your dog will come running when they hear you open a can of NUTRO PREMIUM LOAF Savory Lamb, Carrot & Pea Recipe. Farm-raised lamb is the first ingredient in this delicious wet dog food recipe, and it's rich in nutrients and full of flavor that dogs big and small go crazy for. This NUTRO recipe is made with non-GMO ingredients,* NO chicken by-product meal, NO corn, wheat, or soy, and NO artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Plus, it's made at facilities committed to zero waste to landfill. Give your dog NUTRO PREMIUM LOAF recipes with the NUTRO FEED CLEAN logo every day for ultimate tail wags. * Trace amounts of genetically modified material may be present due to potential cross-contact during manufacturing. Key Benefits: Contains one (1) 12.5 oz. can of NUTRO PREMIUM LOAF Savory Lamb, Carrot and Pea Recipe Adult Canned Wet Dog Food Farm-raised lamb is the first ingredient in this delicious canned wet dog food Grain free dog food that's rich in nutrients and full of flavor for your adult dog Made with non-GMO ingredients*, NO corn, wheat, or soy, NO chicken by-product meal, NO artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors Partnerships with trusted farmers and suppliers to source high-quality ingredients *Trace amounts of genetically modified material may be present due to potential cross-contact during manufacturing. Item Number: 5230977 Brand: Nutro Food Type: Wet Breed Size: All Life Stage: Adult Health Consideration: Natural, GMO-Free, Real Meat First, Grain-Free Flavor:Savory Lamb, Carrot and Pea Recipe Weight: 9.370 lb NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Lamb, Chicken Broth, Beef Liver, Chicken, Carrots, Peas, Dried Peas, Dried Potatoes, Sunflower Oil (preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Guar Gum, Flaxseed, Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Carrageenan, Dried Yams, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Natural Flavor, Choline Chloride, Ferrous Sulfate, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Magnesium Sulfate, Zinc Oxide, Thiamine Mononitrate, DL-Methionine, Vitamin E Supplement, Copper Proteinate, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Sulfate, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A Supplement, Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Riboflavin Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin D3 Supplement Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 9.0% Crude Fat (min.) 7.0% Crude Fiber (max.) 1.0% Moisture (max.) 78.0% Caloric Content: 1117 kcal ME/kg, 396 kcal ME/can FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Feed adult dogs 1/2 to 2/3 can daily per 10 lbs. body weight. Adjust to maintain ideal body condition.