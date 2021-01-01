Nussbaum 66" Arched Floor Lamp

Whether you have high ceilings with no light fixtures, or just want more light in your living room or home office, this understated 66" height-adjustable arched floor lamp gives you the brightness you need. Crafted on a metal frame, it features a blackened bronze finish for a touch of industrial design and a sleek arch that adds a hint of personality. Its French drum shade comes in a crisp chiffon color and is upholstered in 100% linen. Diffusing light from one 100W light bulb (not included), this piece is sure to light up your space. Base Finish: Black