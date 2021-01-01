Nur Double Light Pendant Light by Dounia Home - Color: Copper - Finish: Polished - (DHNDM-C-12)

Made in Marrakesh, Morocco, the Nur Double Light Pendant Light from Dounia Home is a sculpturally composed piece highlighting traditional craftsmanship through its hand-detailed shades. Morocco-based Dounia Home works with local artisans to translate their time-honored techniques into modern form. With aesthetic authenticity at its core, Nur presents itself in a minimalist character. Dropping down from one stem, the pendant splits into two, creating an eye-catching asymmetry that suggests an organic silhouette. The globe shades pop in volume and the shine naturally coming from their recycled metal constructions. Artisans map the globe out with a fine trellis pattern inspired by ancient architecture. The globes are hand punctured in tight formations that texture up its smooth surface. Using a square hammer and chisel, artisans glide their hand around the perforations, defining its outline with a fine etching. This pattern silhouettes beautifully as light sifts through, casting a textured, ambient glow on the walls. The circular openings let light stream through for a soft down glow. Dounia Tamri-Loeper founded Marrakech-based Dounia Home as a lifestyle lighting brand that brings recognition and empowerment to Moroccan artisans. Inspired by Moroccos rich landscape, Dounia Home embraces traditional metalworking techniques and fuses them with modern elegance. Dounias pendant lights feature intricate hand-carved designs, using high-efficiency LED bulbs, that bring the vibrant colors and textures of Morocco to life. Shape: Globe. Color: Copper. Finish: Copper