LIND DNA - Nupo Circle Drinks Coaster - Set of 4 - Red
Protect your table in style with these Nupo Circle drinks coasters from LIND DNA. Made from leather and available in a selection of on-trend shades, not only are they super stylish, but they're also super easy to clean making them perfect for everyday use. Key features: * Material: leather * Dimensions: Ø10cm * Red color * Water repellent * Simply wipe with a wet cloth to clean * Offered with lifetime guarantee from the brand * Made from recycled leather