Numerica - Wrapped Canvas Print

Make any space in your home innovative and unique by adding this art piece made by real artists. With an overarching yellow and gold color and Metallic texture that will add a dynamic feel to your home décor. This wall décor is printed using ultra-premium and fade resistant inks to guarantee high definition and vivid colors. Each piece is made with museum grade canvas professionally hand-stretched in a 1.5 inch-thick wood frame. The wall art is carefully wrapped with a layer of shrink-wrap that protects the surface and then wrapped with heavy-duty bubble cushion, ensuring its safe arrival to its new home. This art print is the perfect finishing touch to your home décor theme. Size: 15" H x 10" W x 1.5" D