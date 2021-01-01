Nothing ties a room together better than a great clock, and the one you choose to place in your home should reflect your personality and style. We hear you. A gorgeous addition to your home awaits you with our FirsTime & Co.® Numeral Plaques Wall Clock. Crafted of plastic, the metallic black finish on the 22.5” frame complements the multicolored plaques to create an eye-catching and decorative design. Featuring a chic open back style, this colorful timepiece is the classic twist your home has been looking for, and it’s the perfect centerpiece in any living space. Finding the right clock to suit your style has never been easier thanks to our wide range of FirsTime & Co.® timekeeping solutions. Finish: Pink/Distress White/Rust Yellow, Size: Large