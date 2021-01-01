Number One Dad Personalized Father's Day Wood Plaque

Celebrate Father's day or a birthday or holiday and let Dad know that he is and will always be #1 in your book. Our exclusive design features "Number One Dad" cut out of our birch plywood. We then personalize it with the year and one line of text. The personalization is laser engraved for a beautiful look. This is a gift Dad will treasure for years to come. Please be aware as with all wood items, slight differences in color, texture and grain may be apparent. These variations are unavoidable in natural materials.