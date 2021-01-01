From intel
Intel NUC NUC10i3FNK Ultra Small Mini PC/HTPC - 10th Gen Intel Dual-Core i3-10110U up to 4.10 GHz CPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi +.
Advertisement
10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U Dual-Core 2.10 GHz Processor (4MB SmartCache, Boost up to 4.10 GHz) 32GB DDR4 2666MHz Memory, 256GB NVMe Solid State Drive, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows 10 Pro (64-bit) Wireless-AX MAC 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit Ethernet Controller, High Definition Audio 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type A, 1 x Thunderbolt 3 / Type C, 1 x USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 (Fast-Charging), 1 x HDMI 2.0