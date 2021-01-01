From intel
Intel NUC 10 NUC10i7FNHN Home & Business Desktop Mini Black (Intel i7-10710U 6-Core, 32GB RAM, 2TB m.2 SATA SSD + 2TB HDD (2.5), Integrated.
10th Gen Intel Core i7-10710U 1.10GHz Processor (upto 4.7 GHz, 12MB Cache, 6-Cores) ; Integrated Graphics Integrated Graphics, . 32GB DDR4 SODIMM; Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Wifi, Bluetooth, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), No Webcam, . No Display; 120W Power Supply; Black Color, . 2TB SATA SSD + 2TB HDD; 3 USB 3.1 Gen2, 1 HDMI, USB 3.1 Type-C Gen2, SD Reader, . Windows 10 Pro, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from DealKing (Professionally upgraded by DealKing)