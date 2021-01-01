From intel
Intel NUC 10 NUC10i3FNHN Home & Business Mini Desktop Black (Intel i3-10110U 2-Core, 32GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, Intel UHD, Wifi, Bluetooth, 2xUSB 3.2.
10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U 2.1GHz Processor (upto 4.1 GHz, 4MB Cache, 2-Cores) ; Intel UHD Integrated Graphics, . 32GB DDR4 SODIMM; Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Wifi, Bluetooth, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), No Webcam, . No Display; 90W Power Supply; Black Color, . 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD; 3 USB 3.2 Gen1, 1 HDMI, Thunderbolt 3 (Type-C), USB 3.1 Type-C Gen1, 2xUSB 3.2 Type-C Gen1, SD Reader, . Windows 10 Home, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from DealKing (Professionally upgraded by DealKing)