Made of 100% real glass. Popular wavy glass pattern transmits light while maintaining moderate privacy. For use with silicone or mortar assembly methods. SEVES 4-in thick glass block is great for interior and exterior projects such as windows, shower and bath enclosures, walls, room dividers, landings, railings, kitchens, entry ways and much more. Compatible with other 4-in SEVES glass block, not compatible with 3-in block. White edge coating results in a brighter completed glass block project. SEVES Nubio Clear Wave Glass Block (6-in H x 6-in W x 4-in D) | LRWN6X6