NTT Cartoon Caricature Male Messy Office Snow Globe

Personalized The Holiday Aisle - NTT cartoon caricature in a double-sided snow globe. The snow globe is made of durable, scratch-resistant clear acrylic. It is factory sealed with sterile water, featuring glistening white snow with just a hint of glitter. Being double-sided, your personalized caricature is visible from both sides. Measuring approximately 3" x 4-1/2", the snow globe is shipped in a fitted gift box that is ready to gift wrap upon receipt. This item is personalized upon order. * Select from light or dark skin tone, (all characters must have the same skin tone). * Add any name or text that you would like. * Most characters can have a hair color added. Hair color is available in black, brown, blonde, red or gray. Please see the supplemental graphic for sample hair colors and details. If no hair color is requested the character will have the hair color as shown in the sample, (usually black). * Glasses or sunglasses can be added to most characters. * Pets can also be added. This is truly a unique gift, perfect for everyone – even for someone that is hard to buy for or seemingly has everything. Customize: Yes