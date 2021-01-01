Kingston Brass NS819DKL Water Onyx 1.0 GPM High-Arc Single Hole Cold Water Dispenser Black Stainless Steel Faucet Water Dispenser Cold Only

Kingston Brass NS819DKL Water Onyx 1.0 GPM High-Arc Single Hole Cold Water Dispenser Product Features: Faucet body constructed of brass Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Single handle operation Spout swivels providing greater access to more areas of the sink High-arch gooseneck spout design provides optimal room under the faucet for any size task ADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for faucets Low lead compliant - meeting federal and state regulations for lead content Product Specifications: Overall Height: 11-1/2" (measured from counter top to highest part of faucet) Spout Height: 7" (measured from counter top to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 5-3/4" (measured from center of faucet base to center of spout outlet) Number of Holes Required for Installation: 1 Faucet Centers (Distance Between Handle Installation Holes) Flow Rate: 1.0 gallons-per-minute 1 handle included with faucet Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing connections Cold Only Black Stainless Steel