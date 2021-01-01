From ferraz shamwut
NS32DF310NA19 32inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition
HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition delivers 720p picture quality with deep blacks and rich colors. With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen (HD antenna required). Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexaplus, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice. Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 28.9 x 17.3 x 3, TV with stand: 28.9 x 19 x 8.2. Multiple device input/output options: 3 HDMI including 1 with ARC, USB, composite input, antenna/cable input, digital output (optical), audio output, Ethernet.