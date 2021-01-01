From johnson pump
Johnson Pump NPT Pedestal Mount Pump- 1 in. Shaft | 10-13021-96
A range of multipurpose bronze pumps. Compact design, raw water resistant pumps at an attractive price – with the renowned SPX FLOW Johnson Pump quality. These pumps are designed for a number of applications on board. With excellent self-priming capability, these pumps are ideal as cooling water pumps for marine engines, bilge pumps, deckwash pumps, fresh water pumps, fuel transfer pumps and other applications. Also ideally suited on shore to empty septic tanks, to flush clean and to fill water tanks. Johnson Pump NPT Pedestal Mount Pump- 1 in. Shaft | 10-13021-96