Nora Lighting NPR-4SNB40X Pearl 4" LED Square Recessed Trim - 4000K - 1000 Lumens - Round Aperture - Smooth Reflector Matte Powder White Recessed
Nora Lighting NPR-4SNB40X Pearl 4" LED Square Recessed Trim - 4000K - 1000 Lumens - Round Aperture - Smooth Reflector FeaturesHousing is airtightIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantCovered under Nora Lighting's limited 5 year warranty DimensionsTrim Size: 4"Height: 3-3/4"Width: 5"Depth: 3-3/4"Product Weight: 1.35 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1000Color Temperature: 4000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 12 watts Matte Powder White