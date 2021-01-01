From nora lighting
Nora Lighting NPR-4RPHCDX Pearl 4" LED Pinhole Recessed Trim - Comfort Dimming Matte Powder White / Matte Powder White Recessed Lights Recessed Trims
Nora Lighting NPR-4RPHCDX Pearl 4" LED Pinhole Recessed Trim - Comfort Dimming FeaturesHousing is airtightIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch CUL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star approvedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under Nora Lighting's limited 5 year warranty DimensionsTrim Size: 4"Height: 4-3/8"Width: 5"Depth: 4-3/8"Product Weight: 1.4 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 800Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 12 watts Matte Powder White / Matte Powder White