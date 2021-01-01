From nora lighting
Nora Lighting NPR-4RNDC27X Pearl 4" LED Recessed Trim - 2700K - 1000 Lumens White / White Recessed Lights Recessed Trims
Advertisement
Nora Lighting NPR-4RNDC27X Pearl 4" LED Recessed Trim - 2700K - 1000 Lumens FeaturesHousing is airtightIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch CUL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under Nora Lighting's limited 5 year warranty DimensionsTrim Size: 4"Height: 4-3/8"Width: 5"Depth: 4-3/8"Product Weight: 1.3 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1000Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 12 watts White / White