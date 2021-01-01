From nora lighting
Nora Lighting NPR-4RG40X Pearl 4" LED Adjustable Recessed Trim - 4000K - 1000 Lumens - Gimbal White Recessed Lights Recessed Trims
Nora Lighting NPR-4RG40X Pearl 4" LED Adjustable Recessed Trim - 4000K - 1000 Lumens - Gimbal FeaturesHousing is airtightIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantCovered under Nora Lighting's limited 5 year warranty DimensionsTrim Size: 4"Height: 3-3/8"Width: 5"Depth: 3-3/8"Product Weight: 1.35 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1000Color Temperature: 4000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 12 watts White