NPKC Black Gray Mixed Dolch Thick PBT 104 87 61 Keycaps OEM Profile Key caps for MX Mechanical Keyboard (Only Keycap) (104 Side Print)

This link only sells OEM profile Keycaps, no keyboard included. There is a puller presented in package. This keycap is made of 90% PBT. The thickness is around 1.5mm. The printed one is laser etched. The blank one is no legend This keycap is compatible with most standard ANSI MX switches keyboard whose bottom modifier key is 1x6.25u 7x1.25u.Space is around 11.7cm. This YMDK keycap is not compatible with Corsair Razer Keyboard.64 68 75 84 96 keyboard can't use it as well For the order sold and fulfilled by YMDK, if you choose standard shipping, shipping out 1-4 days, the delivery time is 18-35 days. The buying price don't include taxes and destination cost. If there is option Sold by YMDK Fulfilled by Amazon, please choose it directly which is handled by FBA warehouse.