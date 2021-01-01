Nozib Lounge Chair by Skargaarden - Color: Brown (NOZLC-10078-SN-B)

Named after its designer, Nils-Ole Zib, the Nozib Lounge Chair clearly displays his contentment around the design of his piece, the Nozib Lounge Chair. Reflecting his orthodoxy of less is more, Zib scales back to the point of absolute minimalism and this can be seen in the profile of his modern outdoor lounge chair. Consisting of a series of beautifully arched teak wood slats that have been mounted into a graceful and classy arrangement; making for a perfectly comfortable seat ideal for catching some sun and enjoying the view. On top of its elegant silhouette, the lounge chair's construction proves to be highly durable due to teak woods naturally high oil content and capability to withstand the extreme weather conditions off the Baltic Sea. Furnish any modern lounging arrangement with the Nozib Lounge Chair for a modern, Scandinavian, classy look. Just hours away from the Arctic Circle off the coast of the Baltic Sea, Skargaarden hails from the small, Swedish town of Gaulle. Out there, where the terrain is rough and the weather is harsh (with snowy winters, rain ridden falls, and shrouding darkness for most of the year), the small town boasts a history rooted in finishing. Skargaarden, expands the town's character with Scandinavian designed pieces that are made to withstand the difficult weather around Gaulle; and if outdoor furniture can tough it out up there, it certainly can anywhere else.Skargaarden draws its design inspiration from a mÃ©lange of sources that range from Scandinavian traditions, American Shaker craftsmanship, to timeless Bauhaus designs; and when it comes to their pieces, less is more. Ideas become tangible through effortlessness, lighthearted appeal, and a character defined by high quality craftsmanship. Perhaps the most apparent the brand's design comes through details that are revealed over time; offering ingenious solutions that elevate simplicity to sublime. In doing away with unneeded fuss and additives, simplicity can take on a character of its own and develop into something more than imagined. Color: Brown.