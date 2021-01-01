NOWE5-BMK-W 5 Pc Kitchen table set with a Dining Table and 4 Chairs in Buttermilk and Cherry

Wooden small table set, which has a dazzling and vibrant finish which harmonizes with any interior decorations or theme of any room. It's a table and chair with foldable leaf that makes it a versatile dining table set. The bevel is thin and sharp, building the table look smooth and attractive. The tabletop is in a rectangular shape. The legs from the table and chairs set are hardwood. The dining chair front legs are straight however the back legs are a little curved to meet the hardwood back of the kitchen dining chair. The back is a slat back and it's somewhat curved for attraction. This excellent 5 PC small table and four wood dining chairs.