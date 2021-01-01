Now with a Builtin Front Light Black AdSupported + Unlimited with autorenewal

Adjustable front light lets you read comfortably for hoursindoors and outdoors, day and night. Purpose-built for reading, with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight. Read distraction-free. Highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text sizewithout ever leaving the page. Select from millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks. holds thousands of titles so you can take your library with you. With Prime Reading, Prime members read free with unlimited access to over a thousand titles. A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours. Enjoy more books with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to switch seamlessly between reading and listening.