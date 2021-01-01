Now with a Builtin Front Light Black AdSupported 2019 release 10th Gen

Purpose-built for reading with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight. Adjustable brightness lets you read comfortablyindoors and outdoors, day and night. Unlike a tablet, a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours. 4GB of Storage means thousands of titles on hand all in a compact size. Read distraction-free. Highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text sizewithout ever leaving the page. Unlimited provides access to millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks. Enjoy audiobooks with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to switch seamlessly between reading and listening.