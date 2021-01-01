Now Contracted Trapezoidal Desk Single Person Computer Desk

Description: This modern computer desk with bookshelves is perfect for your home office, study and room. For added convenience, the top of the table has an open shelf that serves as a shelf for books and other necessities, leaving plenty of surface space for the laptop. The simple design makes your learning space or workspace more personal, and its simple style can be integrated into a variety of home styles to make reading and learning fun for you and your family. MDF and metal frame legs make this table super durable and durable. The legs at the bottom enhance stability and balance.Package include: 1x desk,1x installation manual