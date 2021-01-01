From momeni
Momeni Novogratz Delmar Abstract Striped Modern Area Rugs, Blue and Off-White, 108.0" x 144.0"
CHIC DESIGN: The graphic look of this modern area rug adds contemporary flair to floors throughout the home.UNPARALLELED STYLE: Captured in a spectrum of vivid shades, polka dots, chevron stripes, and triangulated patterns and checkerboard prints.EXPERT CRAFTSMANSHIP: Hand tufted from natural wool fibers for added depth and detail.LOW PROFILE PILE: Low profile pile at . 37 inches that is plush, comfortable, and durable.MADE TO LAST: The Novogratz unique style combined with Momeni’s quality creates a lasting piece for your home.