From momeni
Novogratz by Momeni Villa Como Indoor Outdoor Charcoal Area Rug 2' X 10' Runner
Advertisement
HIGH-QUALITY FINISH: Power loomed and made of 100% washable polypropyleneUNPARALLELED DESIGN: Detailed patterns and comfortable surfaces make the Villa collection perfect for many settingsLOW PROFILE PILE: Low profile rug at 0. 1 inches pile height with weather resistant constructionNOVOGRATZ STYLE: Bold colors coupled with abstract designs take on traditional patterns and geometrics. This is a timeless piece for your home that blends the contemporary and traditionalKEEPS DIRT OUT: Shakes easily and makes it easier to keep your space clean