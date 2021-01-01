Novel Multi-Layer Storage Floor Cabinet

Bamboo Bathroom Shelf 7-Tier Tower Free Standing Storage Organizer Rack BookcaseProduct Description:?100% PREMIUM BAMBOO?Made from natural bamboo which is healthy, sturdy, durable and eco-friendly. Varnished bamboo surface which is water-proof, making it easy to clean?SPACE-SAVING?Help you to display and collect whatever your toiletries, towels, sundries, shoes, books, plants, baskets, storage boxes and some small appliances in bathroom, bedroom, living room, kitchen and office with spacious 7 shelves, making your valuable home and office space much more organized?DELICATE WORKMANSHIP AND CLASSIC DESIGN?Simple and classic stylish could match with your other furniture perfectly. Fine and exquisite craftsmanship with strengthening layers?ABSOLUTE CAPACITY?There are 3 layers of shelves at the bottom and storage drawers in the middle, and there are also 4 layers of storage shelves at the top, which can be enlarged for the needs?EASY TO ASSEMBLE ?With the assemble accessories, predrilled holes and all specific and detailed manual instructionsProduct Specifications:Color: yellowMaterial: bambooProduct size: 163x51x28cm /64.1x20x11inPacking size: 105x30x9.7cm /41.3x11.8x3.8inGross weight: 8kg/17.7lbProducts Include:1x bathroom shelf1x English manual1x screw pack